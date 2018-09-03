Madison Keys returned to the US Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 35 seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia on Monday.

Keys was a finalist here a year ago and lost to Sloane Stephens. She lost to Stephens again this year in the French Open semis.

The 14th-seeded Keys will play the winner of the Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Maria Sharapova match in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys has reached at least the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slams this year. She had six aces and no double faults Monday in perhaps her best performance of the tournament.

Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in 14 years, edging Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in a matchup of 20-year-olds.

The No. 20 seed had to work much harder than she had so far in the tournament, where she had won 22 consecutive games leading into Sunday's match.

She finally pulled it out when the No. 26-seeded Sabalenka double-faulted on match point, tossing her racket to the court in frustration.

The last Japanese woman to reach the final eight in a Grand Slam had been Shinobu Asagoe at the 2004 U.S. Open.