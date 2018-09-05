NEW YORK -- Francesca Schiavone, who became the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title when she triumphed at the French Open in 2010 despite being seeded just No. 17, announced her retirement on Wednesday at the US Open.

"I arrive [at] this decision to say goodbye to tennis with my heart, because my head, when I arrive here, say, 'Please go to the court, fight,' because I can beat many other players," Schiavone, now 38, told reporters in an emotional news conference. "But my heart say that I am in peace like this, that I am very happy about my career, my life, and everything. So I wake up in the morning, and I feel good."

Schiavone's breakthrough at Roland Garros prefigured two important trends that would transform the face of women's tennis: She was surprisingly old for a first-time Grand Slam title (she would turn 30 two weeks after her win), and she had come out of the middle of the WTA pack to upset the pecking order.

A unique, almost eccentric stylist, Schiavone was masterful on clay, making the most of a one-handed backhand that she hit with so much underspin that the ball practically buried itself in the court, making it very difficult for rivals, many of them using a western grip, to return.

Her serve was effective, and her volley sharp. She incorporated slice in almost all her shots.

Those shots also paid off in eight WTA singles titles (the last in 2017), and helped produce a career high singles ranking of No. 4.

Schiavone, who says her dream now is to bring a player to a Grand Slam tournament as a coach, appeared in 61 consecutive Grand Slam main draws (the second longest streak at the time). She also was a member of the Italian Fed Cup team that became renowned for punching above its weight, carrying off the Fed Cup three times in five years beginning in 2006. The Italians beat teams from the US in two of those three finals.

"In Fed Cup, is something more intense in one week," Schiavone said. "You do it for your country. There are no money or no extra things. There is just the wish that you want to win for your country.

"So I had this beautiful opportunity to win three Fed Cups with some friends, with some colleagues."

Schiavone was embraced by fans for the relentless effort and the visible emotion she brought to every match. She grunted and cried out freely, spoke eloquently with hand gestures and facial contortions.

Schiavone remained on the tour as her ranking began to drop in recent years, never too proud to enter low-level events in hopes of boosting her ranking back up. But it was not to be.

She was down to No. 391 when she played her last competitive match in mid-July. It was a loss to another aging, struggling veteran -- and the same woman whom Schiavone had overcome to win her Grand Slam title -- Samantha Stosur.