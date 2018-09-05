NEW YORK -- Kei Nishikori rallied to outlast Marin Cilic on Wednesday at the US Open, giving Japan a men's and women's semifinalist at the same Grand Slam for the first time in the professional era.

Nishikori won the rematch of the 2014 final with a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 victory in a match that lasted 4 hours, 8 minutes.

Editor's Picks Osaka routs Tsurenko, reaches first Slam semi Naomi Osaka routed Lesia Tsurenko, who finished with more unforced errors than points, for a 6-1, 6-1 win in just 57 minutes to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

In the match before Nishikori's, Naomi Osaka moved into her first Grand Slam semifinal by routing Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday in the US Open quarterfinals.

Only once in the professional era that began in 1968 had Japan had a men's and women's player in the quarterfinals at the same tournament. That was at Wimbledon in 1995, and both Shuzo Matsuoka and Kimiko Date lost in that round.

The seventh-seeded Cilic won the 2014 final in straight sets for his only career major title. Nishikori said this week that he was nervous once that match began, but this one was nothing like that day.

Instead, it resembled their 2010 second-round match in Flushing Meadows, when Nishikori rallied to win in five sets in 4:59, the fifth-longest men's singles match by time in US Open history.

The No. 21 seed continued his strong season after returning from a wrist injury that forced him to miss the US Open last year and will play either No. 6 seed Novak Djokovic or unseeded John Millman on Friday.

"I wish I don't go to five sets every time,'' Nishikori said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.