Mike Bryan won his record-setting 18th Grand Slam doubles title and his second straight with Jack Sock, beating Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-3, 6-1 on Friday.

Bryan won his first 16 majors with twin brother Bob, who then was sidelined with a hip injury. So Mike Bryan paired with Sock, and they won Wimbledon in just their second event together.

Mike Bryan broke a tie for most major doubles titles with John Newcombe, and at 40 years, 4 months became the oldest Grand Slam doubles champion in the professional era. Six of his titles, also a record, have come at the US Open.

Bryan and Sock, seeded third, are the first team to win consecutive Grand Slam doubles titles since Mike and Bob won four in a row from 2012 to 2013. They are the first pair to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year since Jonas Bjorkman and Todd Woodbridge in 2003.

Kubot and Melo, seeded seventh, were trying to win their second major together, having won Wimbledon in 2017.