NEW YORK -- He had waited so long, endured so much frustration, pain and anxiety, but when the moment Juan Martin del Potro had been waiting and working toward for nearly a decade finally arrived Friday in Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was anticlimactic.

Rafael Nadal, with his bare arms glistening with perspiration and his carbon gray sleeveless shirt soaking through, walked toward del Potro, who rose from his courtside chair to meet him. A confused murmur ran through the packed stadium. The players conferred, heads close like a pair of officials. Nadal told his opponent he was through, withdrawing from their US Open semifinals match because of tendinitis in his right knee. Del Potro was leading, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Then they embraced.

Out of respect for Nadal, del Potro did nothing to celebrate except gently pump his fist a few times. He walked back out on the court to acknowledge the crowd with a few muted hand gestures.

"I can't believe that I will have the chance to play another Grand Slam finals in here, which is my favorite tournament," del Potro said later. "It would be special to me. And in the finals, anything can happen. If I win, great -- if not, I been playing a great tournament and I will be happy anyways."

That final Sunday against resurgent Novak Djokovic at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, is likely to be a more severe challenge than Djokovic ended up facing in the semis. But who can begrudge the 6-foot-6 native of Tandil, Argentina, and his smooth passage to the championship round after so many years of travail? He's the survivor of three surgeries on his wrists, a condition that forced him to play with something like half a game through long periods of a drawn out, labored comeback.

As Roger Federer said, in a gracious moment after he was beaten by del Potro in the Indian Wells final in March, "What's interesting is that he put himself out there with no double-hander [backhand] almost. I guess he knew it was going to probably not be enough against some players, but he was happy enough playing this way, which I admire a lot. That's why I'm also very happy for him."

Del Potro is using his two-fisted backhand more frequently again, and he's smoothly integrated the slice into his game. He's been persistently harassing the more prosperous Grand Slam champions, with 10 wins now over No. 1 players -- the most by any player never to hold the No. 1 ranking.

That honor is cold comfort for del Potro, who might have beaten Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray out for a spot in the Big Four if not for his wrists. At 29, del Potro is younger than either man. He was unable to defend the title in 2010 because of his wrist injury. That's one reason he was so emotional about his achievement on Friday.

Twenty-two majors have passed since Juan Martin del Potro won his lone major at the 2009 US Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS

"I won my only Grand Slam here," del Potro said. "When I was a kid, I mix watching soccer and the US Open, that's it. That's why I say that this could be my favorite tournament."

Del Potro' childhood fantasies of playing in a World Cup for Argentina remained just that, but his dreams of competing at the US Open came true. And when that happened he was moved and inspired by the way New Yorkers took to him, despite the fact that he barely spoke English and was painfully shy despite being of imposing size and rugged frame.

"I played well," he said. "I got too much energy from the crowd. I have a lot of fans who came specifically to this tournament. That's why it is my favorite one on tour."

Del Potro's serial surgeries put a dampener on his enthusiasm as well as his game. He missed this event twice between 2010 and 2014, and his best result when he did play was the quarterfinals in 2012. He played only four ATP matches in 2015, which was his darkest period.