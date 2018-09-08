        <
        >

          Novak Djokovic returns to US Open final with win over Kei Nishikori

          play
          Djokovic's backhand winner sends him to the US Open final (0:53)

          No. 6 seed Novak Djokovic breezes past No. 21 seed Kei Nishikori in straight sets and will face Juan Martin del Potro in the US Open final. (0:53)

          10:10 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          NEW YORK -- Novak Djokovic served impeccably and used his typical brand of court-covering defense to reach his record-tying eighth US Open final by beating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

          Djokovic missed the tournament last year because of an injured right elbow that eventually required surgery. But he is back to his best as he bids for his third title at Flushing Meadows and 14th Grand Slam trophy overall.

          "I don't know how it looked, but it felt really good," he said of his performance Friday. "Great intensity, great focus, good game plan. Obviously easier said than done. You have to execute the shots."

          Djokovic will face 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's final. Del Potro advanced when Rafael Nadal retired after the second set with a knee injury.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices