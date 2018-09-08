Jamie Murray won his second straight US Open mixed doubles title, teaming with Bethanie Mattek-Sands to beat Alicja Rosolska and Nikola Mektic 2-6, 6-3, 11-9 on Saturday.

Murray won last year with Martina Hingis, and she was in the box Saturday to cheer the doubles team at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Murray became the first man to win consecutive US Open mixed doubles titles since Bob Bryan in 2003 and 2004.

The 32-year-old Murray, brother of former Wimbledon and US Open champion Andy Murray, played with Mattek-Sands for the first time in the tournament. Mattek-Sands has also won mixed doubles Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and French Open. Murray had three other Grand Slam mixed doubles titles.

Rosolska and Mektic also played together for the first time in what was the first all-unseeded doubles final at the US Open since 2009.

Murray and Mattek-Sands received $155,000 for winning the championship.