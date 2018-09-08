NEW YORK -- Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam after she defeated Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the US Open on Saturday.

The match was interrupted by issues between Williams and umpire Carlos Ramos, who handed her three violations, including a game penalty that put Osaka up 5-3 in the second set.

Williams was given a first violation by Ramos for coaching earlier in the set, after which she told him that she'd "rather lose'' than cheat.

She resumed the argument after the second violation, which was for smashing her racket, still angry about the first violation. She unwrapped a new racket and then took the court to argue some more about coaching.

"You owe me an apology,'' she said. "I have never cheated in my life!''

As Williams' argument with Ramos grew more heated, she told him, "You stole a point from me. You're a thief, too." It was then that she was assessed the game penalty.

The second code violation cost Williams a point, which meant Osaka was up 15-0 before hitting her first serve in the sixth game of the second set.

Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, told ESPN's Pam Shriver after the outcome that he was coaching Williams from his box but added that he never in the past received a code violation for doing so.

"Not once. You can check the record, and you'll see," Mouratoglou said.

At the podium after the match, the crowd booed loudly as both Osaka and Williams were visibly upset. Osaka pulled her visor down over her face as the crowd booed when Williams was asked to speak.

Williams urged the crowd to make Osaka's moment a good one for her. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

"I don't want to be rude but I don't want to do questions, I just want to tell you guys: She played well, and this is her first Grand Slam," Williams said. "And I know you guys were here rooting, and I was rooting too, but let's make this the best moment we can and we'll get through it. But let's give everyone the credit where credit is due -- and let's not boo anymore. We're going to get through this and let's be positive. Congratulations Naomi. No more booing."

Osaka also chose not to answer the questions posited to her, and instead was apologetic.

"I know that everyone was cheering for her and I'm sorry that it had to end like this. I just want to say thank you for watching the match. Thank you," said Osaka. "It was always my dream to play Serena in the US Open finals so I'm really glad that I was able to do that. I'm really grateful that I was able to play with you. Thank you."

Williams has twice been fined for arguments with chair umpires at the US Open. In 2009, she was fined a then-record $82,500 and was told she could be suspended from the Open if she had "another major offense" at any Grand Slam in the next two years. She was again fined in 2011 for "berating the chair umpire" during her championship match.

Saturday's controversy was not the first involving a chair umpire at this year's Open. Alize Cornet was cited for taking off her shirt, and the United States Tennis Association issued a statement saying the chair umpire was wrong to have cited her. Nick Kyrgios received encouragement from a chair umpire, and the USTA admonished him for doing so.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.