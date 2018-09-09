        <
          Reaction: Players near and far offer congratulations to Novak Djokovic

          play
          Top moments from the men's US Open final (1:07)

          Check out the top 3 plays from Novak Djokovic's win over Juan Martin del Potro in the US Open Championship as captured on the AI IBM Highlight. (1:07)

          11:10 PM ET

          NEW YORK -- After 14 days of tennis, it's finally over. The US Open winners have been crowned.

          On Sunday, it was Novak Djokovic. He overcame a 95-minute set, the longest of the tournament, to beat Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

          Djokovic tied Pete Sampras for third place on the all-time Grand Slam list with 14. He has now won Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year on three occasions (2011, 2015 and 2018).

          "I was hoping [Pete Sampras] was going to be here tonight," Djokovic said during the awards ceremony. "But he is not. Pete, I love you. You are my idol."

          After his latest performance, it's a safe bet Sampras is admiring Djokovic as well -- along with many others. Here's a look at those who expressed congratulations to Djokovic.

          The fan of the night award goes to ... Meryl Streep

          While Streep was beside herself, Jerry Seinfeld had more of a skeptical look.

          "Office" fans had something to cheer for -- Darryl Philbin, aka Craig Robinson, was in the house!

          The shot of the match was the incredible backward tweener by Del Potro:

          In other news

          CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States and Ashleigh Barty won a thrilling three-setter against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos that lasted almost 2½ hours.

          A dinner -- and a toast -- for the champions:

