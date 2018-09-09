Reaction: Players near and far offer congratulations to Novak Djokovic

NEW YORK -- After 14 days of tennis, it's finally over. The US Open winners have been crowned.
On Sunday, it was Novak Djokovic. He overcame a 95-minute set, the longest of the tournament, to beat Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Djokovic tied Pete Sampras for third place on the all-time Grand Slam list with 14. He has now won Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year on three occasions (2011, 2015 and 2018).
"I was hoping [Pete Sampras] was going to be here tonight," Djokovic said during the awards ceremony. "But he is not. Pete, I love you. You are my idol."
After his latest performance, it's a safe bet Sampras is admiring Djokovic as well -- along with many others. Here's a look at those who expressed congratulations to Djokovic.
Congratulations to @DjokerNole on a fantastic @usopen Men's Final! So very proud of all the winners @Bryanbrothers, @JackSock, @CoCoVandey, @ashbar96, @matteksands, @jamie_murray, & all in the Girls, Boys, WC, and WC Quad divisions too. #champions
Congratulations @DjokerNole on your @usopen victory! ������ Great champion!
.@DjokerNole you better watch out when we get to Chicago �� @delpotrojuan let's get that @LaverCup #TeamWorld �� https://t.co/gMAd8ewC9w
Congrats to @DjokerNole! So well played! The movement and consistency is unreal from him. Feel for @delpotrojuan but know there will be more slam finals to come! #14fornole #usopen2018final #didsomebodyfinallyhugdelpo
And that's a WRAP! Congrats to all the @ATPWorldTour and @WTA players for giving their best efforts during 2 amazing weeks of tennis!! Huge congrats to @Naomi_Osaka_ for breaking barriers & winning her 1st grand slam title and to @DjokerNole on sweet 14!!See u next year @usopen pic.twitter.com/e02FfnLATR
Congrats @DjokerNole to your 14th Grand Slam.��������������
Incredible tennis last couple of months.�� #USOpen2018 pic.twitter.com/JSOsBmwBnW
Congratulations @djokernole!! three-time champion @usopen!! ���� Parabéns! Tricampeão no US Open!! #ATP #Tennis pic.twitter.com/dK2JriBq4c
Great match!! Congrats to both @DjokerNole & @delpotrojuan incredible level of tennis!!
14 GS titles for Nole ��������
Congratulations @DjokerNole 14th Grand Slam title. Freight train is on the tracks. How many will he win? Can he pass Rafa? Roger? Fun times ahead!
Congratulations @DjokerNole on winning the 2018 @usopen title! What a performance. Unbelievable mental and physical strengths. One of the fittest athlete on tour! All my respect for an amzazing champion. #USOpen #Djokovic
Given what I've watched and how well @DjokerNole has played the last few months #Federers #GrandSlam record may well be broken by #Novak. @Wimbledon @usopen @AustralianOpen @rolandgarros
The fan of the night award goes to ... Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep is an emoji/Edvard Munch fan �� pic.twitter.com/G1x9cVZPbV
While Streep was beside herself, Jerry Seinfeld had more of a skeptical look.
Jerry Seinfeld enjoying the tennis out there. It's nice to see to put it mildly. pic.twitter.com/V3VOIrEZT4
"Office" fans had something to cheer for -- Darryl Philbin, aka Craig Robinson, was in the house!
When you find someone to cover your shift at Dunder Mifflin...
������ @MrCraigRobinson#USOpen pic.twitter.com/tX8LZH7yiu
The shot of the match was the incredible backward tweener by Del Potro:
Staying in the match by any means possible...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/ZFbMCBSTD1
In other news
CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States and Ashleigh Barty won a thrilling three-setter against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos that lasted almost 2½ hours.
��������������
Your 2018 Women's Doubles Champions...
Congratulations @CoCoVandey & @ashbar96!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/TnvNuwWe9W
A dinner -- and a toast -- for the champions:
Looks like dinner and drinks are on @cocovandey tonight!!! �������� #YouGoGlennCoco #USOpen pic.twitter.com/cYMZIWFVsC
