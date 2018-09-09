Reaction: Players near and far offer congratulations to Novak Djokovic

Check out the top 3 plays from Novak Djokovic's win over Juan Martin del Potro in the US Open Championship as captured on the AI IBM Highlight. (1:07)

NEW YORK -- After 14 days of tennis, it's finally over. The US Open winners have been crowned.

On Sunday, it was Novak Djokovic. He overcame a 95-minute set, the longest of the tournament, to beat Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Djokovic tied Pete Sampras for third place on the all-time Grand Slam list with 14. He has now won Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year on three occasions (2011, 2015 and 2018).

"I was hoping [Pete Sampras] was going to be here tonight," Djokovic said during the awards ceremony. "But he is not. Pete, I love you. You are my idol."

After his latest performance, it's a safe bet Sampras is admiring Djokovic as well -- along with many others. Here's a look at those who expressed congratulations to Djokovic.

The fan of the night award goes to ... Meryl Streep

While Streep was beside herself, Jerry Seinfeld had more of a skeptical look.

"Office" fans had something to cheer for -- Darryl Philbin, aka Craig Robinson, was in the house!

The shot of the match was the incredible backward tweener by Del Potro:

CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States and Ashleigh Barty won a thrilling three-setter against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos that lasted almost 2½ hours.

