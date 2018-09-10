NEW YORK -- It wasn't until Novak Djokovic exceeded the time limit on his serve for a third time Sunday during the men's US Open final that he was called for a code violation.

Later in the match, Djokovic, a 5-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 winner against Juan Martin del Potro, lost his cool, smashing his racket in the third set after he was broken by Del Potro. Despite it being a code violation, no call was made from chair umpire Alison Hughes.

The non-calls raised questions a day after Serena Williams was charged with three infractions by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the last resulting in a game penalty, in her straight-sets loss to Naomi Osaka in the women's final.

"I think it was a very excited crowd at times," Chris Widmaier, managing director of the USTA'S corporate communications, told ESPN, regarding Sunday's final. "It was very loud and somewhat disruptive of the rhythm for both players at times, and I think the chair ump took that into consideration and we are very comfortable with how she handled that match.

"A lot of discretion is provided to the chair ump to make their decision throughout the match. I thought Alison did a fine job officiating the men's final. It's a heightened environment, men's final, two very popular players, Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro. Ultimately, we are comfortable with how the match was handled."

Afterward, Del Potro was asked whether he thought there was a double-standard in officiating.

"I don't know what's can I say about that," Del Potro said in his news conference. "I was sad for Serena because she's a great champion. She gives to this sport a lot. But Naomi deserved to win. She's a great champion.

"Of course, the final was not the final that everybody expected. But I'm agree that the girls has to be treated as the men's, win the same money. They made big effort to play these kind of tournaments, and they deserve to has the same treatment as we have.

"Basically Serena is one of the greatest players of the history. I wish all the best to her because she's so nice. We want to watch her keep playing the Slams."

On Sunday, tournament officials fined Williams $17,000.

"Look, I love Serena, first of all. I really felt for her yesterday," Djokovic said in his postmatch news conference. "Tough thing for a chair umpire to deal with, as well. We have to empathize with him. Everyone was in a very awkward situation [Saturday]. A lot of emotions. Serena was crying. Naomi was crying. It was really, really tough.

"But I have my personal opinion that maybe the chair umpire should not have pushed Serena to the limit, especially in a Grand Slam final. Just maybe changed -- not maybe, but he did change the course of the match. Was, in my opinion, maybe unnecessary. We all go through our emotions, especially when you're fighting for a Grand Slam trophy."