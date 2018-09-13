YOKOHAMA, Japan -- Naomi Osaka has been announced as the "brand ambassador" for a major Japanese carmaker.

Osaka has been the main subject on talk shows and in newspapers since she defeated Serena Williams last weekend to win the US Open women's title. She is the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Osaka appeared Thursday at Nissan's headquarters, which was mobbed with media eager to see the new champion, who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father but left Japan at 3 to live in the United States.

She also made an earlier appearance at a five-star Yokohama hotel.