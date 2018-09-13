Jamie Murray has dismissed Serena Williams' claim that sexism is rife in tennis, suggesting that the American's allegations were "a bit far-fetched."

Murray won the US Open mixed doubles with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Saturday, but it was the events of the women's final later that day that garnered most of the headlines, with Williams branding umpire Carlos Ramos as a "liar" and "thief" after being penalised for coaching during her loss to Naomi Osaka.

Editor's Picks Ump on Serena spat: 'Don't worry about me' The chair umpire who penalized Serena Williams in the US Open final has spoken publicly for the first time since the match, saying he is "fine."

Williams went on to allege that male players were treated more favourably than female players. However, Murray, who will be a part of Great Britain's Davis Cup team that will take on Uzbekistan this week, believes that is not the case.

"I think the umpire did what was within his rights," Murray told BBC Sport. "Coaching is common, a lot of people are doing it, some people aren't getting called for it. To get called in a Grand Slam final was perhaps a bit tight, but I think the reaction was pretty overboard.

"I've seen a lot of people get called for coaching before, and you might have a grumble and stuff but you get on with it."

Williams was fined $17,000 for her outburst against Ramos, leaving Davis Cup players with mixed views around her conduct.