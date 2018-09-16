HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh overpowered American qualifier Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to win the Japan Women's Open.

Second-seeded Hsieh converted five of six break points against the 17-year-old Anisimova, who was playing in her first WTA final.

Anisimova, who turned 17 only two weeks ago, was the youngest player to reach a final since 16-year-old Donna Vekic at Tashkent in 2012 and Birmingham in 2013.

She lacked the poise that allowed her to reach Sunday's final, double-faulting five times and making 23 unforced errors.

Hsieh never faltered and finished with 14 winners to only six unforced errors to claim her third career title.