        <
        >

          Su-Wei Hsieh dominates Amanda Anisimova, wins Japan Women's Open

          3:44 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh overpowered American qualifier Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to win the Japan Women's Open.

          Second-seeded Hsieh converted five of six break points against the 17-year-old Anisimova, who was playing in her first WTA final.

          Anisimova, who turned 17 only two weeks ago, was the youngest player to reach a final since 16-year-old Donna Vekic at Tashkent in 2012 and Birmingham in 2013.

          She lacked the poise that allowed her to reach Sunday's final, double-faulting five times and making 23 unforced errors.

          Hsieh never faltered and finished with 14 winners to only six unforced errors to claim her third career title.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices