Top seed Alize Cornet's hopes of winning the Guangzhou Open are hanging by a thread after rain forced her match with America's Jennifer Brady to be suspended with the world No. 34 a set down.

Cornet lost the opening set 6-0 , but play will resume tomorrow with the score at 2-1 in the second set in favour of Brady.

Ana Bogdan also saw her match-up with Christina McHale rained off when she was 4-2 up in the first set, while fourth seed Aleksandra Krunic's clash with Viktorija Golubic will have to wait until tomorrow to get underway.

Sabine Lisicki's clash against Vera Zvonareva did reach a conclusion though. The 2013 Wimbledon runner-up was able to win in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, to claim her first win since February on the WTA tour after an injury plagued year.

Vera Lapko, Fiona Ferro and Bernarda Pera also advance into the last 16 with the trio coming out on top in their respective matches.