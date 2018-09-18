        <
          Sloane Stephens loses early at Pan Pacific Open

          8:10 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          TOKYO -- Fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the first round of the Pan Pacific Open by Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday.

          The 2017 US Open champion also lost to the unseeded Croat in the first round at Wimbledon.

          Also, seventh-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the second round by beating CoCo Vandeweghe 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, while No. 8 Barbora Strycova defeated Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-4.

          In other matches, Johanna Konta defeated Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2, 6-0, and Alison Riske beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-4.

          Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player at the tournament and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round.

          Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, who won the US Open just over a week ago, also had a bye and plays Wednesday against Dominika Cibulkova.

