          Jennifer Brady topples top-seed Alize Cornet at Guangzhou Open

          Jennifer Brady beat top seed Alize Cornet on Tuesday Photo by Pat Scala/Getty Images
          12:32 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Top-seed Alize Cornet is out of the Guangzhou Open after being thumped 6-0 6-3 by Jennifer Brady on Tuesday.

          World No.34 Cornet made a surprise exit in the first-round of the US Open last month, and toiled again at the WTA event in China against her American opponent.

          The French player's hopes were already hanging by a thread yesterday after the match was suspended with Cornet 6-0, 2-1 behind, but she fared little better as play resumed in Guangzhou, losing the second set to exit the competition.

          Brady's reward for overcoming Cornet is a Round of 16 meeting with Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova, who beat local qualifier Jia-Jing Lu 6-0 7-6.

          There was better news for Lu's fellow countryman Qiang Wang, however, as the third-seed downed Nicole Gibbs 6-1 6-2. Wang faces former world No.2 Svetlana Kuznetsova next up for a place in the quarter-finaL

          Elsewhere, Yulia Putintseva defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1 6-1, while Serb Aleksandra Krunic beat Viktorija Golubic 6-4 6-3.

          Putintseva's face-off with German Sabine Lisicki heads Wednesday's Round of 16 schedule.

