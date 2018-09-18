Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Bernard Tomic were headline casualties Tuesday at the Moselle Open.

The high-profile duo lost to Peter Gojowczyk and Ugo Humbert respectively on a day of surprises in Metz.

Tomic, who suffered a shock defeat to Tallon Griekspoor at the Cassis Open Provence earlier this month, squandered a set advantage to eventually fall 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to Humbert, while former world No.5 Tsonga later replicated the feat as he went down 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 against reigning champion Gojowczyk.

Gojowczyk now plays top-seed Kei Nishikori on Wednesday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, fifth-seed Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Frenchman Kenny De Schepper 6-2, 7-6, with Moldova's Radu Albot coming through in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 against De Schepper's fellow countryman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

As well as competition favourite Nishikori, home duo Richard Gasquet and Lucas Pouille are also in action on Wednesday.