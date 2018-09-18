        <
          Defending champion Damir Dzumhur advances in St. Petersburg Open

          Damir Dzumhur is on course to retain his St. Petersburg Open title Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
          4:46 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Defending champion Damir Dzumhur advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open by beating Austrian qualifier Lucas Miedler 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

          Dzumhur came from 3-0 down in the opening set, winning 10 of the following 12 games to establish control.

          The sixth-seeded Bosnian will face either Argentine player Guido Pella or Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka. Stan Wawrinka is a possible quarterfinal opponent.

          Last year, Dzumhur became the first man to win both of the ATP tour's Russian events in a single season after victory in St. Petersburg and the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

          Also Tuesday, the eighth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev swept past Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-1 to set up a second-round meeting with either Mikhail Kukushkin or Denis Istomin.

          Lukas Lacko defeated Belgian lucky loser Ruben Bemelmans 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 after his original opponent, the Cypriot veteran Marcos Baghdatis, withdrew. Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany earned a second-round meeting with top-seeded Dominic Thiem by beating Andrei Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (6).

