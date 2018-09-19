TIANJIN, China -- Maria Sharapova says she will end her 2018 season early, withdrawing from the China Open in Beijing, the Tianjin Open, and the Kremlin Cup in Moscow due to her recovery from a right shoulder injury.

"I will miss competing at each of these tournaments, but it is important that I allow for proper rest and recovery in the upcoming weeks," Sharapova said in a statement on the WTA website.

Sharapova, ranked 24th in the world, was the defending champion at Tianjin.

Five-time major champion Sharapova lost in the first round at Wimbledon and the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

The WTA said Sharapova expects to start her 2019 season at the Shenzhen Open, which begins Dec. 31 in the southeast China city.