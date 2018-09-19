America's Christina McHale is out of the Guangzhou Open after being beaten in straight sets by fourth seed Alekandra Krunic.

McHale, the world No. 114, was comprehensively outplayed by Krunic as she went down 6-3, 6-3 to the Serbian.

Krunic was beaten in the final of last year's Guangzhou Open by Zhang Shuai, but she will continue her quest to go one better this year by facing Bernarda Pera in the quarterfinals.

Pera came through her match with sixth seed Viktoria Kuzmova in straight sets, coming out on top 6-2, 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva is into her fifth WTA quarterfinal of the year after overcoming Sabine Lisicki 6-3, 6-3, while there were also wins for Wang Qiang, Andrea Petkovic, Fiona Ferro and Kateryna Kozlova.