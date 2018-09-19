Kei Nishikori is through to the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open after easing past defending champion Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets.

In what was Nishikori's first match since making the semifinals of the US Open, the world No. 12 was taken to a tiebreaker for the first set -- in which he came out on top -- before what was a much easier second set.

Nishikori took the match 7-6[4], 6-3 to set up a Friday quarterfinal tie. He will be joined in the last 8 by Richard Gasquet, who won his tie against compatriot Constant Lestienne 6-4, XX.

In the day's round of 32 match-ups, there were wins for Gilles Simon, Marton Fucsovics, Benoit Paire and Filip Krajinovic.



