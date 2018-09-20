Fresh from sending sixth seed Viktoria Kuzmova out of the Guangzhou Open in the last 16, America's Bernarda Pera has mounted another upset to send fourth seed Aleksandra Krunic out of the tournament after mounting a comeback against the Serbian.

Pera, who is ranked 82nd in the world, dropped the first set, but recovered to take the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the semifinals.

She will face Yulia Putintseva Friday for a spot in the final. Putintseva comfortably came through her semifinal with Kateryna Kozlova, taking the match against the Ukrainian 6-4, 6-1.

Eight Chinese players entered the main draw of the competition, and the last remaining home player Wang Qiang has made it into the semifinals. The no. 3 seed got the better of Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-0 to set up a clash against former world no. 9 Andrea Petkovic. The German beat Vera Lapko to make it to the last four.













