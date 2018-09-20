Gilles Simon has progressed in the Moselle Open to set up an all-French quarterfinal with Richard Gasquet.

Simon dropped the first set to 7th seed Filip Krajinovic but recovered to take the match 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Yanick Madden's run in the tournament will continue after he came out on top in a three set contest against Benoit Paire.

Madden's hopes of winning the Moselle Open looked to be over after he lost in the final round of qualifying, but he got a second chance as a 'lucky loser' after Philipp Kohlschreiber dropped out of the main draw.

He will now face compatriot Matthias Bachinger, who was the man who knocked Maden out of qualifying, for a place in the semifinals. Bachinger will come into the pair's rematch fresh after Lucas Pouille pulled out of their quarterfinal tie.

Radu Albot, Ricardas Berankis and Nikoloz Basilashvili are also into the quarterfinals.after winning their respective games.







