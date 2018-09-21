Best of Laver Cup: Selfies, suits and a slew of star power

Roger Federer, John Isner and Novak Djokovic shared a laugh about balancing tennis with being a father as they prepare for the Laver Cup. (1:32)

Some of the ATP Tour's biggest names have descended upon Chicago for this weekend's second annual Laver Cup, an exhibition featuring stars from Europe against the best from the rest of the world. Sure, no points are allocated, but that's a moot point when you have this level of awesomeness on one court.

It's fun. And competitive. But mostly fun. Have a look:

It's legit

Look at the players. Look at the fans. Check out the trophy!

Chicago turned out in force to welcome #TeamEurope2018 and #TeamWorld2018 to town ahead of the second edition of #LaverCup. pic.twitter.com/yehyFf0eKk - Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2018

Which style suits you?

Yes, these guys are going to lace up their tennis sneakers, but before they do, the Laver Cup participants showed off their finest threads.

I had a great time at the @LaverCup gala last night at Chicago's Navy Pier to kick off what's going to be an incredible tournament!

��: @kennykim pic.twitter.com/D8RZqQxWqC - Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) September 21, 2018

Double trouble in town

Federer and Djokovic have played each other 46 times and have a combined 24 Grand Slam titles; but they have rarely spent time on the same side of the net, outside of a handful of exhibitions and charity events. They will at the Laver Cup, however.

play 1:01 Federer and Djokovic excited for Laver Cup doubles experience The all time greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer look forward to playing doubles together in Chicago.

When Federer takes selfies ...

34 GS Titles in a pic ��: @RogerFederer ���� taking a selfie with @DjokerNole ����. Nole very funny playing rock guitar ���� #LaverCup #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/WO9WLWdthk - #NoleFam Forever ❤ (@JuanNoleFam95) September 19, 2018

Your starting backcourt ...

Considering the Bulls were 27-55 last season, it's not as though Federer and Kyrgios could make things that much worse.

Best of luck today and welcome to the UC, captains!#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/yrYrqrWyR0 - Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 21, 2018

Let's stick to tennis, boys

Mind you, most of these guys are big-time futbol fans, and when time allows -- and it apparently does -- Schwartzman, Djokovic and their cohorts don't mind kicking around the (tennis) ball.

There's a Rocket in da house

No, not Roger Clemens ... Rod Laver! The event is named after the two-time season Grand Slam winner. He's apparently pretty social media-savvy, as well.

I'm taking over @LaverCup Twitter right now. Ask a question and I'll do my best to respond before it's time to smarten up for the #LaverCup gala tonight. pic.twitter.com/oA5UmQ0eeY - Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 20, 2018

Meet Team World

The roster: Roger Federer, David Goffin, Kyle Edmund, Jeremy Chardy, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Meet Team Europe

The roster: Captain John McEnroe, vice-captain Patrick McEnroe, Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Diego Schwartzman, Jack Sock, Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe and Nicolas Jarry.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Introducing the captains

You might have heard of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, who have a combined 18 Grand Slam singles titles and a mountain of other tennis accolades.