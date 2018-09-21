Best of Laver Cup: Selfies, suits and a slew of star power

Some of the ATP Tour's biggest names have descended upon Chicago for this weekend's second annual Laver Cup, an exhibition featuring stars from Europe against the best from the rest of the world. Sure, no points are allocated, but that's a moot point when you have this level of awesomeness on one court.
It's fun. And competitive. But mostly fun. Have a look:
It's legit
Look at the players. Look at the fans. Check out the trophy!
Chicago turned out in force to welcome #TeamEurope2018 and #TeamWorld2018 to town ahead of the second edition of #LaverCup. pic.twitter.com/yehyFf0eKk
- Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2018
Which style suits you?
Yes, these guys are going to lace up their tennis sneakers, but before they do, the Laver Cup participants showed off their finest threads.
The boys ✔️ @lavercup#TeamEurope2018 #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/z589egLeWZ
- Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 21, 2018
TEAM EUROPE lineup ���������� #TeamEurope2018 @LaverCup #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/LSU3pPCC6m
- Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 20, 2018
I had a great time at the @LaverCup gala last night at Chicago's Navy Pier to kick off what's going to be an incredible tournament!
��: @kennykim pic.twitter.com/D8RZqQxWqC
- Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) September 21, 2018
Double trouble in town
Federer and Djokovic have played each other 46 times and have a combined 24 Grand Slam titles; but they have rarely spent time on the same side of the net, outside of a handful of exhibitions and charity events. They will at the Laver Cup, however.
Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic really did THAT. #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/6nECLmztGe
- Rashmi �� (@drivevolleys) September 19, 2018
Federer and Djokovic excited for Laver Cup doubles experience
The all time greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer look forward to playing doubles together in Chicago.
When Federer takes selfies ...
Selfie king���� #TeamEurope2018 #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/Yg07WIAalf
- Suama (@suamax8) September 20, 2018
34 GS Titles in a pic ��: @RogerFederer ���� taking a selfie with @DjokerNole ����. Nole very funny playing rock guitar ���� #LaverCup #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/WO9WLWdthk
- #NoleFam Forever ❤ (@JuanNoleFam95) September 19, 2018
We love a family selfie ���� #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/Ard6Rdeeah
- Widee~ (@widee19) September 19, 2018
Your starting backcourt ...
Considering the Bulls were 27-55 last season, it's not as though Federer and Kyrgios could make things that much worse.
Best of luck today and welcome to the UC, captains!#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/yrYrqrWyR0
- Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 21, 2018
Let's stick to tennis, boys
Mind you, most of these guys are big-time futbol fans, and when time allows -- and it apparently does -- Schwartzman, Djokovic and their cohorts don't mind kicking around the (tennis) ball.
Rally of the year? �� @DjokerNole, @David__Goffin, and A. Zverev get in some footvolley before #LaverCup #TennisOMG pic.twitter.com/G2xR70VExb
- Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 20, 2018
...when you are from ����...@dieschwartzman is ready for #LaverCup in #Chicago ��⚽ pic.twitter.com/eXxZBUeky9
- przemek garczarczyk (@garnekmedia) September 21, 2018
There's a Rocket in da house
No, not Roger Clemens ... Rod Laver! The event is named after the two-time season Grand Slam winner. He's apparently pretty social media-savvy, as well.
Well here I am, Chicago I'm all yours! #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/NvaKNKJrHw
- Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 18, 2018
I'm taking over @LaverCup Twitter right now. Ask a question and I'll do my best to respond before it's time to smarten up for the #LaverCup gala tonight. pic.twitter.com/oA5UmQ0eeY
- Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 20, 2018
Meet Team World
The roster: Roger Federer, David Goffin, Kyle Edmund, Jeremy Chardy, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic.
Meet Team Europe
The roster: Captain John McEnroe, vice-captain Patrick McEnroe, Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Diego Schwartzman, Jack Sock, Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe and Nicolas Jarry.
Introducing the captains
You might have heard of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, who have a combined 18 Grand Slam singles titles and a mountain of other tennis accolades.