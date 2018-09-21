        <
        >

          Best of Laver Cup: Selfies, suits and a slew of star power

          play
          Federer, Djokovic joke about struggles of fatherhood (1:32)

          Roger Federer, John Isner and Novak Djokovic shared a laugh about balancing tennis with being a father as they prepare for the Laver Cup. (1:32)

          2:27 PM ET

          Some of the ATP Tour's biggest names have descended upon Chicago for this weekend's second annual Laver Cup, an exhibition featuring stars from Europe against the best from the rest of the world. Sure, no points are allocated, but that's a moot point when you have this level of awesomeness on one court.

          It's fun. And competitive. But mostly fun. Have a look:

          It's legit

          Look at the players. Look at the fans. Check out the trophy!

          Which style suits you?

          Yes, these guys are going to lace up their tennis sneakers, but before they do, the Laver Cup participants showed off their finest threads.

          Double trouble in town

          Federer and Djokovic have played each other 46 times and have a combined 24 Grand Slam titles; but they have rarely spent time on the same side of the net, outside of a handful of exhibitions and charity events. They will at the Laver Cup, however.

          play
          1:01

          Federer and Djokovic excited for Laver Cup doubles experience

          The all time greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer look forward to playing doubles together in Chicago.

          When Federer takes selfies ...

          Your starting backcourt ...

          Considering the Bulls were 27-55 last season, it's not as though Federer and Kyrgios could make things that much worse.

          Let's stick to tennis, boys

          Mind you, most of these guys are big-time futbol fans, and when time allows -- and it apparently does -- Schwartzman, Djokovic and their cohorts don't mind kicking around the (tennis) ball.

          There's a Rocket in da house

          No, not Roger Clemens ... Rod Laver! The event is named after the two-time season Grand Slam winner. He's apparently pretty social media-savvy, as well.

          Meet Team World

          The roster: Roger Federer, David Goffin, Kyle Edmund, Jeremy Chardy, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic.

          Meet Team Europe

          The roster: Captain John McEnroe, vice-captain Patrick McEnroe, Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Diego Schwartzman, Jack Sock, Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe and Nicolas Jarry.

          Introducing the captains

          You might have heard of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, who have a combined 18 Grand Slam singles titles and a mountain of other tennis accolades.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices