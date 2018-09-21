Yulia Putintseva secured her place in the final of the Guangzhou Open with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Bernarda Pera.

Pera, who had knocked out fourth seed Aleksandra Krunic in the previous round, was no match for fifth seed Putintseva.

It meant that the WTA World No.61 gained a little revenge for a defeat to Pera just a few weeks ago at the US Open.

Pera had carved out a reputation for big hitting coming into the match, having managed 12 aces in the competition. She was unable to produce the same here though, and Putintseva took advantage by securing several early breaks.

The American produced several errors across the course of the match and Putintseva pounced on every opportunity that came her way, showing her durability and keeping her nerve when it mattered.

The Kazakh faces only her second career final, and will face Wang Qiang, who had earlier beaten Andrea Petkovic, 6-2, 6-2, on Saturday.