        <
        >

          Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka safely through to St. Petersburg Open semifinals

          Dominic Thiem is through to the quarterfinals of the German Open in Hamburg. Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images
          5:37 PM ET

            Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and a returning Stan Wawrinka both won their quarterfinal matches at the St. Petersburg Open on Friday.

            Thiem came through a tough encounter against Daniil Medvedev of Russia, managing 10 aces on his way to a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2) victory. The French Open runner-up dominated from the off and broke Medvedev early on twice to take the opening set in just 30 minutes.

            The Austrian will now face Roberto Bautista who won 7-6 (0), 6-3 against Marco Cecchinato.

            In the other quarterfinals, the experienced Stan Wawrinka saw off the champion from last year at the St. Petersburg champion Damir Dzumhur, 6-3, 6-4. There were plenty of nerves from Wawrinka, who has had two operations on his knee, and he dropped his serve early in the opening set.

            He recovered however and broke early in the second set before experiencing little trouble from then on.

            The Swiss will now play Martin Klizan of Slovakia in the other semifinal.

            ABOUT COOKIES

            To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

            More Info Here Cookie Choices