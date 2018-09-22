Dominic Thiem will face Martin Klizan in the final of the St. Petersburg Open after the Slovakian upset Stanislas Wawrinka in the semifinals on Saturday.

Klizan, who was the champion in St. Petersburg in 2012, came from a set down to defeat the three-time Grand Slam winner 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in two hours and 17 minutes.

With the match level at 5-5 in the deciding set, Klizan broke Wawrinka before saving a break-back point in the following game. Klizan lost his first two match points but converted his third to reach his first final since the Austrian Open in July.

Wawrinka, the former world No. 3, has not made a Tour final since his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final in 2017.

In the second semifinal, No. 1 seed Thiem made short work of Roberto Bautista Agut, winning 6-3 ,6-4 in one hour and 24 minutes.

The Austrian dominated with his serve during the match, firing 15 aces in total. The world No. 8 needed just two breaks of serve, one in each set, to clinch the match.

Thiem will be aiming to win his third ATP title of this season against Klizan on Sunday, following victories on the clay in Lyon and Buenos Aires earlier this year.