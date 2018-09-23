        <
          St Petersburg Open: Dominic Thiem thrashes Martin Klizan to win 11th career title

          Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates during his St. Petersburg Open 2018 semifinal match against Roberto Bautista Agut. Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          11:07 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Dominic Thiem cruised to a third ATP Tour title of the season as he defeated Martin Klizan in the final of the St. Petersburg Open.

          The world No. 8 was dominant on his serve as he won 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour, adding to the titles he won in Lyon and Buenos Aires earlier this year.

          Thiem took control in the eight game of the first set as he broke Klizan's serve for the first time. The Austrian didn't look back and won the next five games to lead 6-3, 3-0.

          Slovakian Klizan, who is ranked 65th in the world and beat former world No. 3 Stanislas Wawrinka in the semifinals, wasn't able to get near his opponent's serve and Thiem didn't face a break point until the final game of the match.

          But the No. 1 seed, who won 86 percent of his first serves, held once more to secure the 11th title of his career.

