          Laver Cup reax: Team Europe rules! Team World was OK, too

          Make that two wins in two years for Team Europe at the Laver Cup. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for The Laver Cup
          1:06 PM ET

          Laver Cup. It's legit.

          At least that's the overarching takeaway from a super-competitive, captivating weekend of tennis featuring the top stars from Europe against those from the rest of the world.

          Did we mention it was competitive? Here's how things played out:

          It all came down to Zverev for Team Europe

          Team Europe held on to the slimmest of margins with Alexander Zverev on the court with the chance to clinch the title against Kevin Anderson. After dropping the first set, Zverev broke his opponent in the second, then won a thrilling super-tiebreaker to seal the deal. Huzzah!

          He can play, he can coach. He's Roger Federer

          Mirka and Jelena impressed

          Big congrats to Team Europe for winning the 2018 Laver Cup

          Let's party, baby!

          Team World, there is always next year

          And of tennis doesn't work out for Team World, perhaps a game of rock, paper, scissors?

          Grrr!

          John McEnroe does not like bad calls. And he does NOT like umpires, either.

          McEnroe goes off on official during Kyrgios-Federer match

          John McEnroe has words with the official in defense of Nick Kyrgios over a point during his match against Roger Federer.

          A few parting words from John McEnroe

          McEnroe finally cooled off, and after a squeaker of a loss to Team Europe, he addressed the players and the crowd.

          A few parting words from Novak Djokovic

          And what would this event be without the man it was named after, Rod Laver?

          And finally. This guy

