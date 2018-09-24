Laver Cup reax: Team Europe rules! Team World was OK, too

Laver Cup. It's legit.

At least that's the overarching takeaway from a super-competitive, captivating weekend of tennis featuring the top stars from Europe against those from the rest of the world.

Did we mention it was competitive? Here's how things played out:

It all came down to Zverev for Team Europe

Team Europe held on to the slimmest of margins with Alexander Zverev on the court with the chance to clinch the title against Kevin Anderson. After dropping the first set, Zverev broke his opponent in the second, then won a thrilling super-tiebreaker to seal the deal. Huzzah!

True grit: Alexander Zverev withstands the Anderson onslaught to carry #TeamEurope2018 to a second-consecutive #LaverCup title, 6-7(3) 7-5 [10-7]. pic.twitter.com/Qhu4Kiygbz - Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2018

He can play, he can coach. He's Roger Federer

Mirka and Jelena impressed

Big congrats to Team Europe for winning the 2018 Laver Cup

Champions!!! Such a fun week with the guys and credit to team world for fighting so hard ���� #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/Vzy8pE4Z4m - Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) September 24, 2018

Let's party, baby!

AMAZING WEEK OF TENNIS WITH ALL THESE GUYS! It was such an honor to be part of it with some of the best players of our sport in both teams. Congratulation @lavercup for being such a fantastic event! Thank you to my team and thank you Chicago for unforgettable memories ���������� pic.twitter.com/BCoMpLy009 - David Goffin (@David__Goffin) September 24, 2018

Team World, there is always next year

Thank you @LaverCup for another incredible week. And thank you to my teammates @JackSock @NickKyrgios @KAndersonATP @dieschwartzman @FTiafoe @NicoJarry . This event is something special. What did you guys think watching on TV? - John Isner (@JohnIsner) September 24, 2018

And of tennis doesn't work out for Team World, perhaps a game of rock, paper, scissors?

Jack Sock �� Crazy, Fun! ���� However, he is a wonderful doubles player. ��: Laver Cup pic.twitter.com/OiRH5kCdIg - Suama (@suamax8) September 24, 2018

Grrr!

John McEnroe does not like bad calls. And he does NOT like umpires, either.

play 1:53 McEnroe goes off on official during Kyrgios-Federer match John McEnroe has words with the official in defense of Nick Kyrgios over a point during his match against Roger Federer.

A few parting words from John McEnroe

McEnroe finally cooled off, and after a squeaker of a loss to Team Europe, he addressed the players and the crowd.

"Chicago you've been absolutely amazing. Dammit we're going to win this one next year." #TeamWorld2018 Captain John McEnroe. pic.twitter.com/OqxsiwR6Ga - Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2018

A few parting words from Novak Djokovic

#TeamEurope2018's @DjokerNole "I'm sure that it sucks losing. I want to acknowledge the effort #TeamWorld2018 put in all three days. It was a pleasure to share the court with you." #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/OLTxwkT5dU - Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2018

And what would this event be without the man it was named after, Rod Laver?

What a city, what a competition, what a lucky guy I am! Thank you @LaverCup, thank-you Chicago pic.twitter.com/7qyyBpCPMR - Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 24, 2018

And finally. This guy