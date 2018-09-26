        <
        >

          Davis Cup: Great Britain, Argentina handed 2019 finals wildcard

          Great Britain defeated Belgium in 2015 to win the Davis Cup while Argentina beat Croatia in 2016. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
          7:20 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Great Britain and Argentina have been awarded the two wildcard spots for the 2019 Davis Cup finals and will join Croatia, France, Spain and the U.S. as automatic entrants into next year's competition.

          The two countries were chosen ahead of the likes of Switzerland, Serbia and Australia, who will have to play a qualifier in February to reach the 18-team, week-long event.

          Great Britain and Argentina, who were Davis Cup champions in 2015 and 2016 respectively, will now bypass that stage, along with the four semifinalists from this year's competition.

          The current Davis Cup format was overhauled in August following a vote by the International Tennis Federation's member nations. The 2019 event will take place in November in a week-long season finale, although a host venue has yet to be confirmed.

          France will face Croatia in Lille from Nov. 23 to 25 in this year's final. France defeated Spain while Croatia beat the U.S. in the semifinals earlier this month.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices