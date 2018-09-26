        <
          Tashkent Open: Vera Lapko advances as more seeds tumble

          Vera Lapko in action at the Guangzhou Open in China. STR/AFP/Getty Images
          10:14 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Vera Lapko of Belarus advanced to the quarterfinals of the Tashkent Open after another day of upsets in Uzbekistan.

          The No. 2 seed defeated Serbian qualifier Ivana Jorovic 6-2, 6-4 to safely progress after No. 1 seed Irina-Camelia Begu, No. 3 seed Tamara Zidansek and No. 4 seed Stefanie Voegele all fell during Tuesday's first round.

          Lapko, 19, also made the quarterfinals in Guangzhou last week but will be looking to go a step further when she plays Mona Barthel in the last eight, after the German defeated No. 7 seed Evgeniya Rodina 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

          No. 5 seed Tatjana Maria was also defeated, losing 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(2) to former world No. 41 Margarita Gasparyan.

          Russian Gasparyan had spent more than 16 months out due to injury but came back to win despite being 0-4 down in the deciding set.

          Gasparyan will face Fanny Stollar after the Hungarian defeated Vera Zvonareva 7-6(2), 6-4.

          Elsewhere, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova progressed after beating Nao Hibino of Japan 7-6(5), 6-4. The No. 6 seed will play Kateryna Kozlova, who defeated No. 1 seed Begu in the first round.

          No. 8 seed Dalila Jakupovic won 6-1, 7-6(6) against Arantxa Rus and will play qualifier Anastasia Potapova who won 6-3, 6-3 against Olga Danilovic.

