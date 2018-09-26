British hope Cameron Norrie beat world number Borna Coric to reach the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen Open.

Norrie, ranked 73rd in the world, beat the Croatian third seed 6-4, 7-6 (10-) in China.

The British number two seed hit 14 aces and saved nine of 11 break points before finally closing the match out at the seventh attempt.

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan now awaits in the next round. World No. 171 Nishioka saved two match points to defeat world No. 31 Denis Shapovalov 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5

Earlier in the day, No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was upset by France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 7-6(4). Tsitsipas, 20, is at a career-high ranking of 15 after reaching the final of the Rodgers Cup in Toronto in August but crashed out after receiving a bye through the first round.

Former world No. 12 Viktor Troicki also exited after losing 7-6(4), 5-6, 7-6(3) to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.