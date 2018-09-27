WUHAN, China -- Ashleigh Barty and Wang Qiang both reached the semifinals at the Wuhan Open on Thursday.

Ashleigh Barty won four of the last five games on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Wuhan Open. Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

Barty, last year's runner-up, won four of the last five games to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Wang defeated Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-3, 6-1 to become the first Chinese player to reach the semifinals in the event's five-year history.

Barty is now 5-1 in quarterfinals matches this year, her only loss coming at Eastbourne to eventual champion Caroline Wozniacki. She will next face Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated 2016 runner-up Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-3.

Wang broke Puig six times and saved seven of the eight break points she faced. She will next face Anett Kontaveit, who beat Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4.