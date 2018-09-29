        <
        >

          Tashkent Open: Margarita Gasparyan overcomes injury woes to win first title since 2015

          Margarita Gasparyan in action at the US Open in August, where she was defeated by Angelique Kerber in the first round. Elsa/Getty Images
          8:48 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Margarita Gasparyan won her first WTA title since 2015 as she beat beat Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Russian final at the Tashkent Open in Uzbekistan.

          Former world No. 41 Gasparyan missed the majority of the 2017 season due to injury and saw her ranking fall to outside the Top 1000 after undergoing knee surgery.

          But the 24-year-old, who is currently ranked world No. 299, will expect to see a significant rise after she secured her second career title, following victory at the Baku Open three years ago.

          Gasparyan often plays with Potapova on the doubles circuit but showed no mercy to her playing partner as she secured a comfortable win in just over an hour.

          Potapova, 17, will have to wait for first title of her career after suffering her second final defeat of the season. The 2016 Wimbledon girls' singles champion was also defeated in the final of the Moscow River Cup in July.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices