Margarita Gasparyan won her first WTA title since 2015 as she beat beat Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Russian final at the Tashkent Open in Uzbekistan.

Former world No. 41 Gasparyan missed the majority of the 2017 season due to injury and saw her ranking fall to outside the Top 1000 after undergoing knee surgery.

But the 24-year-old, who is currently ranked world No. 299, will expect to see a significant rise after she secured her second career title, following victory at the Baku Open three years ago.

Gasparyan often plays with Potapova on the doubles circuit but showed no mercy to her playing partner as she secured a comfortable win in just over an hour.

Potapova, 17, will have to wait for first title of her career after suffering her second final defeat of the season. The 2016 Wimbledon girls' singles champion was also defeated in the final of the Moscow River Cup in July.