          Fabio Fognini, Bernard Tomic set for Chengdu Open final

          11:50 AM ET
          Associated Press

          CHENGDU, China -- Top-seeded Fabio Fognini reached his fourth ATP final of the year when he beat Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3 at the Chengdu Open on Saturday.

          If Fognini beats Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic in the final Sunday, he will become the first Italian to win four ATP titles in a season.

          After dropping the first set in a tiebreak, Fognini cruised the rest of the way, breaking Fritz six times over the final two sets.

          Tomic dispatched Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-4, overwhelming the Portuguese player with his service game. Tomic landed 12 aces and won 83 percent of his first serves.

          He is in his first tour-level final since early 2016 in Mexico. His last title was in 2015 in Bogota.

