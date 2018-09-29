        <
          Aryna Sabalenka wins Wuhan title for 2nd tourney crown in two months

          12:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WUHAN, China -- Aryna Sabalenka beat Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 6-3 to win the Wuhan Open title Saturday.

          Sabalenka capitalized on her superior service game in their first meeting, winning 78 percent of first-serve points without facing a break point.

          "You're always nervous before the final because it's different," said Sabalenka. "But on the court I was pretty comfortable. I was confident with myself."

          The 20-year-old Belarusian now has her second career title in as many months, with her first win coming at New Haven in August. She will move up to a career-high No. 16 in the world rankings.

