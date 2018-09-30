        <
          Simona Halep retires with back injury from China Open

          12:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BEIJING -- Top-ranked Simona Halep retired Sunday from her first-round match at the China Open.

          Halep lost the first set 6-1 to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur before retiring with a back injury. She also had back problems at last week's Wuhan Open.

          It's the fourth straight loss for the defending French Open champion.

          Third-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany cruised past Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round. The Wimbledon champion broke Mladenovic four times to extend her perfect record in opening-round matches at Beijing to nine.

          Defending champion Caroline Garcia of France survived an early scare against Chinese wild card Wang Yafan to win 7-6 (10), 6-7 (4), 6-3.

          Americans Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens both won their matches to advance, while CoCo Vandeweghe was beaten by Slovenian qualifier Polona Hercog 6-2, 6-1.

          Laura Siegemund defeated No. 13 Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 4-2 after Kasatkina retired with gastrointestinal illness.

          Timea Babos, Zheng Saisai, Lesla Tsurenko, Dominika Cibulkova and Kirsten Flipkens also advanced.

