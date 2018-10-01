        <
        >

          Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki advance to China Open 2nd round

          1:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BEIJING -- US Open champion Naomi Osaka and second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki both advanced to the second round of the China Open on Monday.

          The eighth-seeded Osaka beat Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-3, while Wozniacki defeated Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-3.

          Osaka will next face Danielle Collins, who advanced on Sunday.

          In second-round matches, 10th-seeded Julia Goerges advanced after US Open quarterfinalist Lesia Tsurenko retired with a back injury with the score even at 6-4, 4-6, 2-2, while Anastasija Sevastova advanced with a walkover win against Madison Keys.

          Other first-round winners included Garbine Muguruza, Zhang Shuai and Petra Martic.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices