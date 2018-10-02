        <
          Rakuten Japan Open: Marin Cilic falls to Jan-Lennard Struff in first round

          Marin Cilic of Coratia during his match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany on day two of the Rakuten Open on October 2, 2018 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. Matt Roberts/Getty Images
          World No. 3 Marin Cilic crashed out of the Ratuken Japan Open after defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round on Tuesday.

          Sruff came from a set down to win 3-6, 6,-4, 7-6(1) in two hours, 22 minutes as he secured the second Top-10 win of his career.

          No. 1 seed Cilic twice spurned chances to close out the match on his serve in the final set, and quickly fell to 1-5 in the tiebreak after a double fault.

          Struff, 28, then completed the win in style as he served an ace on match point to win 7-1. The German, who is yet to reach an ATP Tour final, will now play Jeremy Chardy in the second round after the Frenchman defeated Damir Dzumhur 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

          Three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka also advanced after he comfortably beat American Taylor Frisk 6-3, 6-4.

          Elsewhere, Richard Gasquet won 7-6(8), 6-3 against Denis Kudla while Frances Tiafoe defeated Maximilian Marterer 7-5, 6-4.

          In the final match of the day, world No. 15 Stefanos Tsitsipas comfortably beat home favourite Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-3.

