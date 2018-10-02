        <
        >

          Kerber, Osaka, Garcia roll into China Open 3rd round

          11:58 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BEIJING -- Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber came back from a break down twice in the first set to beat Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the second round of the China Open on Tuesday.

          "The conditions with the shadow on court were not so easy to play in the first set," the third-ranked Kerber said.

          Defending champion Caroline Garcia survived another tough match to book her place in the third round when she defeated Polona Hercog 7-6 (2), 6-3.

          Garcia was stretched to three sets in her first-round win over Yafan Wang.

          Garcia will next face new Wuhan Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who saw off Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 6-4 on her third match point.

          No. 8-seeded Naomi Osaka celebrated qualifying for her first WTA Finals next month by beating Danielle Collins of the United States 6-1, 6-0. Osaka was broken in the first game and won the next 12.

          She faces No. 10-seeded Julia Goerges for a place in the quarterfinals.

          Qiang Wang blanked No. 12-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-0. Ostapenko struggled with a left arm injury.

          No. 9-seeded Sloane Stephens qualified for the round of 16 for the second time, beating Saisai Zheng 6-1, 6-3.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices