        <
        >

          Roger Federer, Serena Williams commit to Hopman Cup mixed teams event

          12:19 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PERTH, Australia -- Serena Williams and Roger Federer have committed to play in the Hopman Cup mixed teams event in late December while former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev will represent Germany.

          Frances Tiafoe will be Williams' partner for the United States, while Belinda Bencic will again represent Switzerland with Federer to defend the title they won in January over Kerber and Zverev in the final.

          Williams and Federer are scheduled to play mixed doubles against each other when the U.S. meets Switzerland on Jan. 1.

          The eight-country tournament is scheduled from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5 on indoor hard courts at Perth Arena. It's used by the players as a tuneup event for the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 14 in Melbourne.

          Teams announced Wednesday:

          Australia: Matthew Ebden and Ashleigh Barty

          France: Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet

          Germany: Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber

          Britain: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter

          Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari

          Spain: David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza

          Switzerland: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic

          United States: Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices