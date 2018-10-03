The remarkable parity in the upper reaches of women's tennis these days has many upsides, one of them being the fall season has become that much more important. For the second consecutive year, the No. 1 ranking could be decided at the WTA Championships in Singapore.

The chance of that happening received a tremendous -- if unwanted -- boost Tuesday, when No. 1 Simona Halep announced she has a herniated disc in her back and is out indefinitely. Halep has a relatively slim lead of just more than 1,600 points on Angelique Kerber in the race.

Here are some of the main storylines in this last month of the WTA year to watch (men's can be found here), with ESPN tennis analyst Pam Shriver's take on each:

The favorite to snag the No. 1 ranking is ... TBD

If you're wondering why there's so little daylight between most of the elite players in the rankings, bear in mind a different woman has won each of the past eight Grand Slam tournaments.

Most of them, including Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza Petra Kvitova and Sloane Stephens, have struggled with consistency this year, which makes a triumphant tear through the final weeks of the season by any of them anyone's guess. It does open the door for Naomi Osaka, the reigning US Open winner, who has risen to No. 3 in the all-important race standings. Osaka just reached the final in Tokyo.

Shriver's take: "It's great that the race for No. 1 will go down to the wire, especially because a strong move by Osaka as the year ends could take her to the top of the game almost overnight. But take a good look at Kerber. She learned a lot in the year she struggled after becoming No. 1. Now she's back in the mix. She has the experience, and she's now teamed up with one of the best coaches [Wim Fissette] in the game."

Serena Williams' absence won't affect hierarchy down the stretch

There is a good chance we won't see Williams until 2018, who has been a chronic no-show in the fall. She has played the WTA Finals just three times in the past decade.

A 37-year-old mother, Williams still has an aura of greatness, but now that she's ranked No. 17, that glow of invincibility has faded. Familiar rivals and newcomers have picked up the slack, helping make this one of the most compelling years on the WTA Tour.

Shriver's take: "A casual viewer might be disappointed if Serena isn't in one of these tournaments, but to dedicated tennis fans, this abundance of contenders vying for the top ranking right up to the end of the year is really exciting. It is a shame that Serena hasn't been playing in the tour championships. I understand why, but it still doesn't look that good for the tour."

No post-US Open blues for Naomi Osaka