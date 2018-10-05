        <
          Ratuken Japan Open: Richard Gasquet to face Kei Nishikori after Kevin Anderson upset

          Richard Gasquet defeated Nick Krygios in the previous round, in a match that also featured two tiebreaks. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
          9:29 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Richard Gasquet will face Kei Nishikori in the semifinals of the Japan Open after the Frenchman defeated No. 2 seed Kevin Anderson 7-6(6), 7-6(4) on Thursday.

          Gasquet won a crucial game late in the second set, breaking Anderson as he was serving to level the match to force a second tiebreak.

          The world No. 25 then raced to a 6-2 lead in the tiebreak before converting his third match point to seal his first semifinal since the Swedish Open in July.

          No. 3 seed Nishikori dispatched No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in one hour, 24 minutes to advance to his fourth Japan Open semifinal, and his first since 2015.

          With the opening set level at 3-3, the world No. 12 won six games in a row to clinch the first set and take a commanding 3-0 lead into the second.

          Gasquet has won seven of his nine previous matches against Nishikori, most recently at the 2016 French Open.

          In the other quarterfinals, Denis Shapovalov saved a match point as he defeated Jan-Leonard Struff 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4.

          19-year-old Shapovalov will face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, after he knocked out three-time finalist and No. 6 seed Milos Raonic 7-6(4), 6-3.

