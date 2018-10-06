BEIJING -- Anastasija Sevastova beat US Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the China Open final.

The 20th-ranked Latvian will face Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the final. Wozniacki defeated China's Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Osaka, 20, required a medical break in the second set for what appeared to be lower back pain.

This was Osaka's second tournament since she defeated Serena Williams in the US Open final on Sept. 8. Last week, she got to the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.