        <
        >

          Sam Querrey, Taylor Fritz both win in straight sets at Shanghai Masters

          6:41 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SHANGHAI -- Sam Querrey and Taylor Fritz both won in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters on Monday, setting up a second-round match between the Americans.

          Querrey upset ninth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, while Fritz beat Robin Haase 6-3, 7-6 (3).

          The 54th-ranked Querrey had 14 aces and won 34 of 39 points when his first serve went in.

          Fritz, a qualifier in Shanghai who is ranked 60th in the world, also had 14 aces.

          Another American, Frances Tiafoe, was less fortunate. He lost to Matthew Ebden 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices