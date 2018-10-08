        <
          Linz Open: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova charges into round two

          Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in action at the US Open where she lost in the first round to Yafan Wang of China. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
          Anna Karolina Schmiedlova won her opening round match in the Linz Open with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 win over tenth seed Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

          While 2015 Champion, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova made a winning start to her campaign with a hard fought 7-5, 7-5 victory over Viktoria Kuzmova.

          Anna Blinkova ousted Kristyna Pliskova 6-1, 6-2 after rallying back from a set down, while Fiona Ferro defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

          While Ekaterina Alexandrova, Valentini Grammatikopoulou, and Jil Teichmann also won their respective matches to earn themselves a place in the main draw.

