Anna Karolina Schmiedlova won her opening round match in the Linz Open with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 win over tenth seed Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

While 2015 Champion, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova made a winning start to her campaign with a hard fought 7-5, 7-5 victory over Viktoria Kuzmova.

Anna Blinkova ousted Kristyna Pliskova 6-1, 6-2 after rallying back from a set down, while Fiona Ferro defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

While Ekaterina Alexandrova, Valentini Grammatikopoulou, and Jil Teichmann also won their respective matches to earn themselves a place in the main draw.