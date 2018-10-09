Garbine Muguruza thrashed fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-1 to make the last 16 of the Hong Kong Open.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza dominated from the outset, breaking five times in the straight sets victory.

Her reward for beating Sorribes Tormo is a last 16 match-up with Ana Bogdan of Romania, who edged a tight match with American youngster Caroline Dolehide 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Muguruza's comfortable passage through to the next round was mirrored by sixth-seed Qiang Wang of China, who outclassed home wildcard Zhang Ling 6-0, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Christina McHale.

Australian seventh-seed Daria Gavrilova beat Zarina Diyas 3-6 7-5 6-1 while Nao Hibino progressed past Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-3.

Top seed, Elina Svitolina, continued her campaign with a straightforward 6-2, 6-3 victory over Priscilla Hon.

Svitolina will face Stosur's victor, Hibino, in the last 16.