          Tianjin Open: Karolina Pliskova comfortably advances to the quarterfinals

          Karolina Pliskova at the Tianjin Open Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
          7:03 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Karolina Pliskova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Tianjin Open with a comfortable win over Polona Hercog.

          The No. 1 seed defeated Hercog 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday to progress to the last eight.

          The world No. 6 could potentially face compatriot Barbora Krejcikova in the next round, if she can get past Great Britain's Katie Boulter.

          Fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka also progressed into the quarterfinals without losing a set against world No. 84 Magda Linette.

          The Belarusian won the match 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and 13 minutes of play.

          No. 5 seed Su-Wei Hsieh also managed to advance to the next stage with a victory over Veronika Kudermetova, recovering from losing the second set to win 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

          Sixth seed Petra Martic recovered from losing the first set to comeback and progress to the last eight with a 1-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory over China's Fangzhou Liu.

