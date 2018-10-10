Garbine Muguruza is through to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open. The former French Open and Wimbledon champion overcame Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-2, 6-1.

While French No. 8 seed Alize Cornet fell to a surprise loss. She was beaten by Thailand's world No. 105 Luksika Khumkhum 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5).

Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska also made her way into a surprise quarterfinal defeating China's Zheng Saisai 6-3, 6-3.

And Russia's Kristina Kucova continued her good run at Hong Kong. After beating third seed Jelena Ostapenko in the first round she went one better to knock out Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-0.