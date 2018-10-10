British No.1 Johanna Konta has split with coach Michael Joyce after less than a year of working together.

The 27-year-old will now look to find her fourth new coach in just three years, after previously working with Esteban Carril and Wim Fissette.

Konta has failed to match her sensational 2017 form, which saw her reach the semifinals of Wimbledon.

Editor's Picks Konta loses Nottingham final, hits out at umpire Johanna Konta fell to defeat against Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham Sunday.

This year, the Brit only managed to reach the second rounds of the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while being dumped out in the first rounds of the French Open and US Open.

Konta managed to reach the final of this year's Nottingham Open but she failed to overcome Ashleigh Barty.

The Brit was ranked ninth in the world at the end of 2017, but she is currently 45th due to her poor form.